Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

157 Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deal renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
60 Monmouth Drive
60 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
Winter Rental!!Lovely seashore colonial located in the desirable town of Deal NJ. This home has 7 renovated bedrooms, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors and a fully renovated basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
11 Lakeview Road
11 Lakeview Road, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Winter Rental. Spacious home with 5 large size bedrooms, updated kitchen and hardwood floors in living room and dining room. 3.5 baths , central air and gas heat. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front porch or playing on the large side yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
90 Neptune Avenue
90 Neptune Avenue, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2908 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - Seashore Colonial with loads of living space.3 floors of bedrooms and baths. 2nd floor has 4 bds/ 2 baths and the 3rd floor has 2 bds/ 1 bath. New wood floors on the main floor. Large wrap around porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
108 Poplar Avenue
108 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL SEPT 2020- MID MAY 2021 !! THIS NEWER 7 BEDROOM HOME HAS CERAMIC TILES & WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT .

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
110 Monmouth Drive
110 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1932 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Excellent location in Deal Proper just 3 blocks to the beach. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath, plus kitchen, living room, dining room, den, and office. Hardwood floors all throughout. Laundry in the basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
17 Wyckoff Street
17 Wyckoff Street, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Deal this fully furnished & newly renovated home has hardwood floors, washer/dryer and is conveniently located to Monmouth University, transportation, shopping & beach. No smoking and no pets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
143 Monmouth Drive
143 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3366 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Beautiful, spacious, fully furnished home with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, living room and den, large outdoor area and conveniently located in the heart of Deal. No smoking and no pets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
102 Monmouth Drive
102 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
7 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL. Bright & spacious home with hardwood floors, newer bathrooms & kitchen, back deck, fully furnished & conveniently located. No smoking & no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Deal

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
316 8th Avenue
316 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Charming 1 bedroom apt on quiet street 2 blocks from Ocean.. Recently renovated w new kitchen and bath, hardwood floors thru out and walk out terrace off living room. Must see to appreciate...

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
921 5th Avenue
921 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Deal, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deal renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

