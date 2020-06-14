Apartment List
/
NJ
/
deal
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:38 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ with garage

Deal apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Deal
1 Unit Available
60 Monmouth Drive
60 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
Winter Rental!!Lovely seashore colonial located in the desirable town of Deal NJ. This home has 7 renovated bedrooms, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors and a fully renovated basement.
Results within 1 mile of Deal

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
616 Wildwood Road
616 Wildwood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
Newly renovated house in very popular West Allenhurst available for summer rental.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
218 Alpern Avenue
218 Alpern Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Alpern Avenue in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
291 Lawrence Avenue
291 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
1982 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Bright & clean 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home in prime Oakhurst location. Skylights, hardwood floors, central a/c, new deck with large backyard. Great place to enjoy your summer on the Jersey Shore!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
400 Lawrence Avenue
400 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
SUMMER RENTAL: NEWLY RENOVATED With all new bathrooms & more! Large 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom House located in the desirable area of Oakhurst on a quiet cul-de-sac. Huge yard to enjoy, large garage and more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
271 Jerome Avenue
271 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Adorable ranch in the heart of Oakhurst. 3 bedrooms 2 baths partially finished basement. updated appliances in kitchen. large fenced in yardAlso avail for winter $1,800

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
880 Red Oaks Drive
880 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$65,000
Spectacular Summer Rental in the heart of Elberon. Luxury 9 bedroom custom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors with large dining room,living room and den. Custom gourmet kitchen. Huge master suite with magnificent bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
717 Corlies Avenue
717 Corlies Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - DO NOT INQUIRE FOR ANNUAL OR SUMMER!! Three bedroom, two full bath with large kitchen and fenced yard. Huge Master Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom. Two car garage and close to beaches, town center of Allenhurst.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
225 Howard Avenue
225 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$69,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Amazing home set on a massive stunning lot situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of town. This gorgeous house has a modern & chic design.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$29,500
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$33,000
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
811 Norwood Avenue
811 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL - Adorable 3bd/2 bath ranch home with central air, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, garage and basement. Master bedroom has private updated bath. Screened in sun room. Close to houses of worship.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
247 Castlewall Avenue
247 Castlewall Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 247 Castlewall Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
870 Woodgate Avenue
870 Woodgate Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL - 5BD/3 BATH Colonial. Eat in Kitchen.Bedroom and bath on main floor. Large Living Room with sliders to a patio and fenced in yard. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath.Central air and gas heat.One car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
785 Norwood Avenue
785 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great Winter Rental!! Beautiful and immaculate house. Home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 modern baths. Gorgeous modern kitchen with beautiful appliances. Large tiled deck off the kitchen facing a beautiful fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
320 S Lincoln Avenue
320 South Lincoln Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fully Furnished and freshly painted ranch home in Oakhurst available for WINTER rental only. Relax and sit on the front or back porch while enjoying the fall and spring months by the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Deal, NJ

Deal apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Deal 1 BedroomsDeal 2 BedroomsDeal 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeal 3 Bedrooms
Deal Apartments with BalconyDeal Apartments with GarageDeal Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeal Apartments with Parking
Deal Apartments with Washer-DryerDeal Furnished ApartmentsDeal Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NYRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJLido Beach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College