/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Poplar Avenue
89 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY - Recently renovated Kitchen and Baths.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen,separate washer and dryer,each room has their own private bath.Private deck in rear, front porch,driveway. Close to Shopping, beach and Monmouth University.
Results within 1 mile of Deal
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
322 Wells Avenue
322 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Spacious 2 bd/ 1.5 bath Colonial in quiet neighborhood.Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Half bath on main and full bath upstairs. Plenty of parking with central air and gas heat.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1413 Webb Street
1413 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Ask about our no security deposit program! . Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
Results within 5 miles of Deal
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
53 Gimbel Place
53 Gimbel Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Ranch unit available for rent at the Manor in Wayside. Lovely community with impeccable landscaping throughout. Come see for yourself.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NYRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJ