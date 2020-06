Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting. Gorgeous new kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Three (3) spacious bedrooms with high ceilings all with adequate closet space. One (1) newly renovated bathroom with tub and shower. Clean attic and basement have plenty of storage. Private parking is key for this area and this house has space for two (2) vehicles. Off street parking also available. Detached garage space great for extra storage or hobbies. Minutes away from PATCO Train Station. PATCO train runs every six (6) minutes during rush hour. Philadelphian employees - avoid PHL wage tax and move to a quiet suburb (a 4% saving on income!). Credit, backround check (NTN, paid for by tenant) to be performed on all applicants.