300 Winston Dr

Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms. Euro Style Renovation -Wood Floors throughout, Custom Kitchen, European Tiles and Vanities in Bathrooms, Huge Tiled Terrace, Custom Made Double Windows. Generous Closet Space, including Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom. Amenities - Parking in Underground Garage (2 car parking available), Ample Parking for Guests, 24h Doorman, Super On-Site, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Outdoor Pool, Playground, Promenade, Health Club with Olympic Size Indoor Pool, Sauna, Steam Room, Gym. Perfect Commuter Place - NYC Bus is Across the Street to Midtown & Ferry/Light Rail. Whole Foods & Many Upscale Restaurants are Short Distance Away

No Dogs Allowed



