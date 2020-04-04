All apartments in Cliffside Park
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

300 Winston Dr

300 Winston Dr · (201) 362-9010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095

Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms. Euro Style Renovation -Wood Floors throughout, Custom Kitchen, European Tiles and Vanities in Bathrooms, Huge Tiled Terrace, Custom Made Double Windows. Generous Closet Space, including Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom. Amenities - Parking in Underground Garage (2 car parking available), Ample Parking for Guests, 24h Doorman, Super On-Site, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Outdoor Pool, Playground, Promenade, Health Club with Olympic Size Indoor Pool, Sauna, Steam Room, Gym. Perfect Commuter Place - NYC Bus is Across the Street to Midtown & Ferry/Light Rail. Whole Foods & Many Upscale Restaurants are Short Distance Away
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211095
Property Id 211095

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5624959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Winston Dr have any available units?
300 Winston Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Winston Dr have?
Some of 300 Winston Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Winston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
300 Winston Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Winston Dr pet-friendly?
No, 300 Winston Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cliffside Park.
Does 300 Winston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 300 Winston Dr does offer parking.
Does 300 Winston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Winston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Winston Dr have a pool?
Yes, 300 Winston Dr has a pool.
Does 300 Winston Dr have accessible units?
No, 300 Winston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Winston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Winston Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Winston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Winston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
