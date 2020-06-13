132 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ with balcony
Tired of paying an exorbitant sales tax? Shop in Carteret's Urban Enterprise Zone and reap the savings of a lower than average sales tax.
Carteret was formed in 1906 as a borough of Roosevelt; however, in 1922, the name of the borough was changed to Carteret. The name of the city pays homage to one of the first proprietors of New Jersey, George Carteret, and his son, Philip, who was the first Royal Governor of New Jersey. Since 2000, the population in Carteret increased nearly 10% to 22,844 in 2010. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carteret renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.