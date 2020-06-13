Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.

Carteret
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,379
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Colonia
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

Westerleigh
456 Ingram Avenue
456 Ingram Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2570 sqft
20154H-BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY FULL HOUSE FOR RENT. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND WITH SINK. MASTER BEDROOM COMES WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH AND HUGE BALCONY.

New Springville
124 Rockne Street
124 Rockne Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors, washer dryer hook-ups, extra large living room, large deck with access to yard. Parking in driveway. Minutes away from Staten Island Mall and Express buses.

Great Kills
59 Gibson Avenue
59 Gibson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Very large One Bedroom Rental on a beautiful tree-lined street in private home. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Bedroom, Enclosed Front Porch, hardwood flooring, Owner pays heat. Tenant only pays gas for stove and electric.

Graniteville
245 Ada Drive
245 Ada Drive, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2121 sqft
20152H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM APT. FOR RENT ON 2ND FLOOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN LAYOUT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROM, KITCHEN, ACCESS TO BALCONY FROM DINING ROOM.

Mariners Harbor
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.

Elizabeth Port
515 Elizabeth Ave
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom - Property Id: 157212 A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom porch to facing front of the building located near Newark Airport, major highways (NJ TPK, 78, Pulaski, 1&9!), and public

Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

Huguenot
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.

Midtown Elizabeth
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy.

21 ROBBINWOOD TER
21 Robbinwood Terrace, Linden, NJ
Studio
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great mother and daughter, gorgeous single family with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two kitchens in Sunnyside Linden. Two separate living spaces. First floor has spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Keighry Head
923-925 EMMA ST
923-925 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 full bath apt in a recently updated 2 family house. Eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout the apt.

Elmora
405-407 CHILTON ST
405-407 Chilton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,895
Lovely apartment very clean, ready to move by 1 June. Parquet floors throughout the house, formal dining room, formal living room. 3 bedrooms plus the front porch was used as a bedroom.

Rahway
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!

Roselle Park
143 E COLFAX AVE
143 Colfax Avenue East, Roselle Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath.
City Guide for Carteret, NJ

Tired of paying an exorbitant sales tax? Shop in Carteret's Urban Enterprise Zone and reap the savings of a lower than average sales tax.

Carteret was formed in 1906 as a borough of Roosevelt; however, in 1922, the name of the borough was changed to Carteret. The name of the city pays homage to one of the first proprietors of New Jersey, George Carteret, and his son, Philip, who was the first Royal Governor of New Jersey. Since 2000, the population in Carteret increased nearly 10% to 22,844 in 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carteret, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carteret renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

