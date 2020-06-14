/
1 bedroom apartments
131 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Carteret
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Elmora
1 Unit Available
425 Cherry St B2Z
425 Cherry Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
425 CHERRY STREET ELIZABETH NJ - Property Id: 293314 BEAUTIFULLY FULLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED HARDWOOD NEAR TRANSPORTATION 620+ CREDIT SCORE MUST MAKE GROSS INCOME 3X THE MONTHLY RENT NO EVICTIONS CALL OR TEXT
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.
Elmora
1 Unit Available
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.
Elmora
1 Unit Available
76 Dehart Pl
76 Dehart Place, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
76 Dehart Place - Property Id: 290132 One bed one bath great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check before we move forward with any showings of the unit.
Eltingville
1 Unit Available
4444 Hylan Blvd.
4444 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,399
750 sqft
This is a listing for a sublet on Staten Island NYC that is available now. Please put your contact information in your email or in your tenant details.
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
415 Jefferson Ave
415 Jefferson Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
650 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 bedroomLarge BedroomSpacious Living RoomDining Area Heat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood Flooring Throughout Updated BathroomRenovated Kitchen br Inc Parking --br Call SAM @ to view and for more infoiP
Quality Hill
1 Unit Available
364 Williamson Street
364 Williamson Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious KitchenDining Area Large BedroomUpdated BathroomWoof Flooring Large Closets Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry Room on-premises Parking Include br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and
Bulls Head
1 Unit Available
170 Amsterdam Ave
170 Amsterdam Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,294
690 sqft
$5294 1 bedroom in Lincoln Center! Beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment with custom solar shades, floor to ceiling windows, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. This apartment faces West.
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.
Woodrow
1 Unit Available
922 Rathbun Avenue
922 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2874 sqft
Enter into a bright and airy 1 bedroom apartment with private side entrance, entry foyer, large windows, eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, separate living room and separate bedroom, with wood blind window treatments, lots of
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
442 Rathbun Avenue
442 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2600 sqft
Beautiful large one bedroom ground level apartment; eat in kitchen; move in condition. Tenant pays cable, gas and electric. No washer/dryer. no Smoking; no pets.
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
5190 Amboy Rd
5190 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Large and bright, semi-basement, one bedroom apartment. Fully renovated with a new eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sizable living room, new beautiful tiled flooring throughout. Laundry hookups available.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1516 IRVING ST
1516 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Bright, Modern, Functional, hip and simply the best package. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen, a spectacular bathroom, Split system air & heating, SS Appliances and your own laundry in the unit. A Must see! Possibly the best apartment you will ever have.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1636 Irving St 3Z
1636 Irving St, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
LUXURY STUDIO APT FOR RENT AT RAHWAY ARTS - Property Id: 277108 --LARGE STUDIO-- --NO BROKER FEE-- --UTILITIES INCLUDED-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --PREMIUM TV INCLUDED-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --ISLAND-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN
