1415 Park Blvd

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home in located in Parkside.

New kitchen

New bath

New appliances

Gas heat

Spacious open floor plan



We will consider section 8.



Rent $1,350



1.5 months security required.

Total move in cost $ 3,375



Please email, call or text.

Gregg@HanbeckHomes.com

609-505-7180

See more details at www.hanbeckhomes.com

PLEASE READ BELOW TO SEE IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE

GOOD RENTAL HISTORY

No evictions or landlord-tenant court activity in the last five years.



BANKRUPTCIES

No bankruptcies in the last five years.



VERIFIABLE INCOME? Required minimum monthly income of at least 3.5 times the rent charged on the apartment (example: $1,000 apartment requires $3,500 monthly income).



SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED



A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND

Eligibility for the Rental Housing is subject to a criminal background check.



OTHER CONDITIONS

Non-smokers preferred.

No pets.



Must have 1.5 months rent security deposit plus the first month's rent in order to move in.