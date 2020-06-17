All apartments in Camden
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1415 Park Blvd

1415 Park Boulevard · (609) 505-7180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 Park Boulevard, Camden, NJ 08103
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home in located in Parkside.
New kitchen
New bath
New appliances
Gas heat
Spacious open floor plan

We will consider section 8.

Rent $1,350

1.5 months security required.
Total move in cost $ 3,375

Please email, call or text.
Gregg@HanbeckHomes.com
609-505-7180
See more details at www.hanbeckhomes.com
PLEASE READ BELOW TO SEE IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE
GOOD RENTAL HISTORY
No evictions or landlord-tenant court activity in the last five years.

BANKRUPTCIES
No bankruptcies in the last five years.

VERIFIABLE INCOME? Required minimum monthly income of at least 3.5 times the rent charged on the apartment (example: $1,000 apartment requires $3,500 monthly income).

SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED

A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND
Eligibility for the Rental Housing is subject to a criminal background check.

OTHER CONDITIONS
Non-smokers preferred.
No pets.

Must have 1.5 months rent security deposit plus the first month's rent in order to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Park Blvd have any available units?
1415 Park Blvd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1415 Park Blvd have?
Some of 1415 Park Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Park Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden.
Does 1415 Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 1415 Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 1415 Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1415 Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
