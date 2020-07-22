Apartment List
/
NJ
/
caldwell
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

45 Studio Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ

Studio apartments could offer the best of Caldwell living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public trans... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
37-39 ROSELAND AVE
37-39 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, in the heart of Caldwell. Onsite parking, spacious shared yard, walk to buses, restaurants, coffee shops, schools and the community center.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
231 CLAREMONT AVE
231 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
This newly renovated property features hardwood floors, granite countertops, central A/C, cherry cabinets, and a fantastic location just blocks from the train and downtown. This will not last.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Orange
33 ASHLAND AVE
33 Ashland Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,950
775 sqft
Welcome to the brand new residences at Edison Lofts. Offering studio to three bedroom residences, unmatched luxury amenities and full service community.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9 PITNEY ST
9 Pitney Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Charming and Cozy 1 family home in Pleasantdale Section of WO, recently updated ,features hardwood floors,livingroom fireplace,deck off of dining room ,updated appliances and kitchen,located steps from Kelly Elementary school and WO high school,
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,610
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
21 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,956
565 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
597 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
30 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,825
509 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
$
32 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,835
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
42 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,607
612 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,665
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,025
537 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
11 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
476 Bloy St
476 Bloy Street, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1200 sqft
476 Bloy Ave - Property Id: 289551 Great Opportunity for a Bar/Restaurant Space will be delivered AS IS Great Location Great parking All possible candidates must apply online and pass a background and credit and check to move forward.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ampere
35 WALDO AVE
35 Waldo Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,650
Large and Spacious 2 BR, 1 BTH, 1st floor apartment in a sought after area of Bloomfield. This homes features good sized living and dining rooms as well as 2 ample bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Beautiful studio in Carlton Towers! Conveniently located close to shopping and steps away from NYC transportation. 24/7 Doorman, Gated Parking! Central Air, Laundry room On Site! Beautiful In Ground Pool ! ALL Amenities and Utilities are INCLUDED.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Caldwell, NJ

Studio apartments could offer the best of Caldwell living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Caldwell during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Caldwell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCaldwell 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCaldwell 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCaldwell Accessible ApartmentsCaldwell Apartments with Balconies
Caldwell Apartments with GaragesCaldwell Apartments with GymsCaldwell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCaldwell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCaldwell Apartments with Parking
Caldwell Apartments with PoolsCaldwell Apartments with Washer-DryersCaldwell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCaldwell Pet Friendly ApartmentsCaldwell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJWoodbridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College