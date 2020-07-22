186 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
31-37 OAK GROVE RD
31-37 Oak Grove Road, Caldwell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Storage, room size and privacy are the top things that will come to mind when you tour this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath unit. Ready for move in, your unit will feature an updated kitchen and new flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
36 WHITFIELD ST
36 Whitfield Street, Caldwell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This must see, newly updated first floor apartment, is in the center of Caldwell and is steps away from Bloomfield Avenue. You will enjoy all the updates this apartment has to offer, as well as two personal spots, and private washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Essex Fells
31 WELSH RD
31 Welsh Road, Essex Fells, NJ
COMPLETELY UPDATED (2018), VERY DRAMATIC, GORGEOUS UPDATED EIK WITH CUSTOM CAB, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APP, QUARTZITE COUNTERS, CENTER ISLAND, SUBZERO REF, BEVERAGE CENT, WOLF SUBZERO STEAM OVEN, 2 FIRE PLACES ,FAMILY RM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
26 PARK TER
26 Park Terrace, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
This beautiful, unique two story unit in West Caldwell boasts freshly refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous, private master bedroom and full master bath! Located at the end of a quiet dead-end street, this

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4 PRING CT
4 Pring Court, Essex County, NJ
Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of West Orange?s most sought after communities The Grande at Pleasantdale.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
16 LINCOLN ST
16 Lincoln Street, Roseland, NJ
BI LEVEL, REDONE, MOTHER DAUGHTER SET UP. UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOMS , 0NE BATH, KITCHEN,LIVINGROOM,DINING ROOM, LOWER LEVEL 2 BRS, KITCHEN, FULL BA,AND LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE WALK OUT TO PAITO.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35 New St 2
35 New Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/22/20 35 New Street - Property Id: 90528 NO REALTOR FEE! Check out this listing in Montclair, 3 minute walking distance from the Bay Street train station (30 min direct train ride to Manhattan) and walking distance to

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Orange
318 Gist Pl. 2
318 Gist Place, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! - Property Id: 313693 Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/318-gist-pl.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
422 VALLEY RD
422 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1400 sqft
$150 off 1st mo. if rented for August 15. Classic Chic YES, entire 2nd fl. 7 rooms, 3 beds! 2 Car Parking. Live in a happy, quiet place in a great part of Upper Montclair, 3 blocks to NYC train.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location, Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house available for rent. Beautiful neighborhood, close to major highway and shopping centers. Livingston Public Schools Rank Third-Best In NJ On 2019 List.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
115 LOWER NOTCH RD
115 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great Location!!! Conveniently located near major highways. Commuters dream- Montclair State train station 1.3 miles away. This move in ready unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath, Formal Dining Room and Living Room with fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Orange
231 N DAY ST
231 North Day Street, Essex County, NJ
RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RENTAL! UNIT IS THE 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. NEW WINDOWS, FLOORS, KITCHEN, BATHS! ROOMS ARE LARGE! ready for 8/1/2020 move in. 1.5 mile to the NYC train.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12
100 Glen Ridge Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
9999 sqft
Stunning three level townhome offering a perfect NYC commuter location and luxury living... The main floor invites you in with an bright open floor plan, hardwood flooring, a sunny upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated powder room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
49 W MC CLELLAN AVE
49 W McClellan Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A beautiful 3 Bedrms 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Singac
596 MAIN ST
596 Main St, Singac, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
2500 sqft
Beautiful home with open concept living. Easy access to Route 23/46 & Route 80. Bus and train very close by. Large home with first floor MBR. Oversized garage, full unfin bsmt.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
10 MACOPIN DR
10 Macopin Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
A fabulous single house w/3 Bedrms 2 full baths 1 Cargarage in Livingston for rent, Prime Livingston HS location also close to elementary school, NYCbus stop, large master suite w/luxury bathrm sunny family room large size deck overlook beautiful

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1 CAROLINA AVE
1 Carolina Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Wonderful Single Family House, 4 bed 2.5 bath w Washer Dryer, Garage, large Deck & Yard. NTN background check req'd. Owner is a licensed realtor. Pets Negotiable. All bedrooms will fit a Queen bed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
16 S MOUNTAIN AVE
16 South Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
First floor unit and finished basement, Large living room with hardwood floors, leads to a large kitchen plenty of cabinets space. Sliding doors leading to enclosed porch that leads to deck. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath completes the first floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Caldwell, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Caldwell provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Caldwell. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

