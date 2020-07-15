All apartments in Caldwell
Find more places like 36 WHITFIELD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caldwell, NJ
/
36 WHITFIELD ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

36 WHITFIELD ST

36 Whitfield Street · (973) 785-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Caldwell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

36 Whitfield Street, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This must see, newly updated first floor apartment, is in the center of Caldwell and is steps away from Bloomfield Avenue. You will enjoy all the updates this apartment has to offer, as well as two personal spots, and private washer and dryer. The freshly painted eat-in kitchen has ample cabinets and new appliances. Tenants will enjoy three spacious bedrooms, as well as a full main bath. The living room is a perfect cozy spot, or you can enjoy time on the enclosed porch. The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the basement, so you can stay at home. With excellent schools, shops, restaurants, and transportation nearby, this apartment is an amazing find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 WHITFIELD ST have any available units?
36 WHITFIELD ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 WHITFIELD ST have?
Some of 36 WHITFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 WHITFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
36 WHITFIELD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 WHITFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 36 WHITFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 36 WHITFIELD ST offer parking?
Yes, 36 WHITFIELD ST offers parking.
Does 36 WHITFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 WHITFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 WHITFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 36 WHITFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 36 WHITFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 36 WHITFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 36 WHITFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 WHITFIELD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 WHITFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 WHITFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 36 WHITFIELD ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07924
Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07044

Similar Pages

Caldwell 1 BedroomsCaldwell 2 Bedrooms
Caldwell Apartments with ParkingCaldwell Pet Friendly Places
Caldwell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJWoodbridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity