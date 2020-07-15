36 WHITFIELD ST

Amenities

This must see, newly updated first floor apartment, is in the center of Caldwell and is steps away from Bloomfield Avenue. You will enjoy all the updates this apartment has to offer, as well as two personal spots, and private washer and dryer. The freshly painted eat-in kitchen has ample cabinets and new appliances. Tenants will enjoy three spacious bedrooms, as well as a full main bath. The living room is a perfect cozy spot, or you can enjoy time on the enclosed porch. The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the basement, so you can stay at home. With excellent schools, shops, restaurants, and transportation nearby, this apartment is an amazing find.