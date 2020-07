Amenities

Welcome To This Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Home On A Dead-End Street With Easy Access To Route 23 & Schools! Enjoy A Lovely Front Porch & Spacious Level Backyard! Don't Miss This One! This Home Offers An Expansive Living Room With Hardwood Floors & A Brick Fireplace! The Large Eat-In Kitchen Offers Ample Cabinet & Counter Space With A Roomy Dining Area! The Master Bedroom Suite Features A Full Bath With Stall Shower! A Second Spacious Bedroom & Full Hall Bath With Tub/Shower Round Out The Main Level! The Unfinished Basement Features Laundry Area & Plenty Of Storage! Plenty Of Parking Plus A 1 Car Detached Garage! Come See This Home Today!