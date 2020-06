Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher range

One of the most Remarkable buildings on High Street! 2nd floor Unit with historical charm and stunning hardwood floors., Nice High Ceilings. Great kitchen with light wood cabinets, range hood, dishwasher. Spacious combination Living/Dining/Kitchen. Laundry is also in the Unit. Close to all transportation Walk to the River! Amazing property and affordable. Landlord requires NTN report and excellent credit. No smoking and No pets.