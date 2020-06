Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath semi detached home ready for immediate occupancy! This multi-level twin home consist of a living room, dining room, full bath, and upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is equipped with a washer and dryer on the 1st level.. Two bedrooms on the 2nd floor, and two bedrooms on the 3rd floor. The full bathroom is located on the 1st floor. This townhome also features a large fenced back yard a 2 car drive way.