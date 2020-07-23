All apartments in Burlington County
328 CHURCH ROAD
328 CHURCH ROAD

328 Church Road · (609) 410-5720
Location

328 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ 08055

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautiful country home with two full baths and three spacious bedrooms is situated on a 1.4 acre lot with loads of privacy. Totally remodeled in 2013 this home features a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors in the kitchen, living room and dining room, a first floor bedroom, 2 full updated bathrooms and two bedrooms on the second floor both with walk-in closets. The roof, siding & HVAC were all new in 2013. There~s plenty of outdoor living space with a covered deck, a sun deck and a huge fenced back yard. Plenty of space to make this your home.No cats - may consider a dog. All Applicants Must have a minimum 700 credit score. Use This Platform. Go To www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=634670 That will create their rental application & credit report. $30 Fee Paid By Each Applicant. Then forward to me (realtorandrelapierre@gmail.com) their 2019 W-2 And Most Recent two Paystub. No other Applications Are Accepted. Must be non-smoking, need good credit, references and job history.This landlord is looking for a great tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 CHURCH ROAD have any available units?
328 CHURCH ROAD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 CHURCH ROAD have?
Some of 328 CHURCH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 CHURCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
328 CHURCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 CHURCH ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 CHURCH ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 328 CHURCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 328 CHURCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 328 CHURCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 CHURCH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 CHURCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 328 CHURCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 328 CHURCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 328 CHURCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 328 CHURCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 CHURCH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 CHURCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 CHURCH ROAD has units with air conditioning.
