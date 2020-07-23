328 CHURCH ROAD

Amenities

This beautiful country home with two full baths and three spacious bedrooms is situated on a 1.4 acre lot with loads of privacy. Totally remodeled in 2013 this home features a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors in the kitchen, living room and dining room, a first floor bedroom, 2 full updated bathrooms and two bedrooms on the second floor both with walk-in closets. The roof, siding & HVAC were all new in 2013. There~s plenty of outdoor living space with a covered deck, a sun deck and a huge fenced back yard. Plenty of space to make this your home.No cats - may consider a dog. All Applicants Must have a minimum 700 credit score. Use This Platform. Go To www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=634670 That will create their rental application & credit report. $30 Fee Paid By Each Applicant. Then forward to me (realtorandrelapierre@gmail.com) their 2019 W-2 And Most Recent two Paystub. No other Applications Are Accepted. Must be non-smoking, need good credit, references and job history.This landlord is looking for a great tenant.