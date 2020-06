Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool volleyball court microwave

Luxurious 7 bedroom beach house on Brigantine Island can accommodate 14 guests (6 Single beds, 3 Futons, 3 Sofa beds, & 1 Queen bed) In-ground pool (open from 5/1 - 10/1) ,5 1 ,is great for pool volleyball or cooling off after a day in the sun. Relax on the large front or 2nd floor back balcony that overlooks the pool with views of the Atlantic City Skyline. 1 block walk to the beach and 5 minute drive to Atlantic City casinos. Winter rental from September to May