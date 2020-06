Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse style condominium just steps to the sand. Located third from the beach and boasts three balconies, one full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, master bedroom and whirlpool tub on the third floor facing the ocean. Close to shopping and restaurants. Weekly, monthly and seasonal rates available. Summer Weekly Rate $3,500 plus $150. cleaning fee