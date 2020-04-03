217 Quay Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful Beach Block condo for Weekly Rental - 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath , North End - Ocean views , Directly across from beautiful beaches & Sea Wall , few blocks to Pirates Den restaurant, 4 bikes available to use , Elevator, Washer & Dryer, Decks Galore for outdoor time , Central AC, All the Amenities you will need, PERFECT get away retreat, park your car in the driveway and enjoy an Island You Will Love for Life! Weekly Summer Rates from $4500 and up - Call Kim at Brigantine Beach Real Estate for more info and showings!