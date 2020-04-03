All apartments in Brigantine
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

217 Quay Blvd

217 Quay Blvd · (609) 214-8818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Quay Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful Beach Block condo for Weekly Rental - 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath , North End - Ocean views , Directly across from beautiful beaches & Sea Wall , few blocks to Pirates Den restaurant, 4 bikes available to use , Elevator, Washer & Dryer, Decks Galore for outdoor time , Central AC, All the Amenities you will need, PERFECT get away retreat, park your car in the driveway and enjoy an Island You Will Love for Life! Weekly Summer Rates from $4500 and up - Call Kim at Brigantine Beach Real Estate for more info and showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Quay Blvd have any available units?
217 Quay Blvd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Quay Blvd have?
Some of 217 Quay Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Quay Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
217 Quay Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Quay Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 217 Quay Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 217 Quay Blvd offer parking?
No, 217 Quay Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 217 Quay Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Quay Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Quay Blvd have a pool?
No, 217 Quay Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 217 Quay Blvd have accessible units?
No, 217 Quay Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Quay Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Quay Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Quay Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Quay Blvd has units with air conditioning.
