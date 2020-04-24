212 Vernon Place B

Amenities

Ocean Views and steps to the beach. This beautiful condo has been totally remodeled. Ocean Views from Newly Renovated 3 bedroom plus an 8 X 12 low area perfect as a child's playroom or sleeping quarters. 2 full bath condo from you living room and Deck. Location, Location! New PVC railings and painted decks. Vaulted ceiling in LR, DR and Master bedroom. New front and Rear doors and thermal pane windows on all floors. New Carpet, New Tile Floors in Kitchen and bathrooms. New carpeting and fresh paint throughout. Two new bathrooms with new fixtures, vanities, lighting and new tiled shower enclosures. A new well appointed kitchen w/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Premium front loader Washer/Dryer. New six panel doors throughout. New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures inside and out. Bedrooms have new lighting, new carpet, new french swing out closet doors. The spiral staircase was replaced with traditional stairs w/two landings and a new railing system. A new energy efficient heating and air-conditioning system comprised of mini splits and compressors giving you multi-zoned conditioning. 3 parking spots and steps to the beach.