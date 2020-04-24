All apartments in Brigantine
Brigantine, NJ
212 Vernon Place B
212 Vernon Place B

212 Vernon Place · (609) 992-9395
Location

212 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ocean Views and steps to the beach. This beautiful condo has been totally remodeled. Ocean Views from Newly Renovated 3 bedroom plus an 8 X 12 low area perfect as a child's playroom or sleeping quarters. 2 full bath condo from you living room and Deck. Location, Location! New PVC railings and painted decks. Vaulted ceiling in LR, DR and Master bedroom. New front and Rear doors and thermal pane windows on all floors. New Carpet, New Tile Floors in Kitchen and bathrooms. New carpeting and fresh paint throughout. Two new bathrooms with new fixtures, vanities, lighting and new tiled shower enclosures. A new well appointed kitchen w/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Premium front loader Washer/Dryer. New six panel doors throughout. New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures inside and out. Bedrooms have new lighting, new carpet, new french swing out closet doors. The spiral staircase was replaced with traditional stairs w/two landings and a new railing system. A new energy efficient heating and air-conditioning system comprised of mini splits and compressors giving you multi-zoned conditioning. 3 parking spots and steps to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Vernon Place B have any available units?
212 Vernon Place B has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Vernon Place B have?
Some of 212 Vernon Place B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Vernon Place B currently offering any rent specials?
212 Vernon Place B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Vernon Place B pet-friendly?
No, 212 Vernon Place B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 212 Vernon Place B offer parking?
Yes, 212 Vernon Place B does offer parking.
Does 212 Vernon Place B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Vernon Place B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Vernon Place B have a pool?
No, 212 Vernon Place B does not have a pool.
Does 212 Vernon Place B have accessible units?
No, 212 Vernon Place B does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Vernon Place B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Vernon Place B has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Vernon Place B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Vernon Place B has units with air conditioning.
