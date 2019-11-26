All apartments in Brigantine
1303 East Shore Dr
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:18 PM

1303 East Shore Dr

1303 East Shore Drive · (609) 457-6091
Location

1303 East Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ 08203

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Recently Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a new kitchen including new cabinets, granite counter-tops, new appliances, new flooring throughout, and all new bathrooms (3 of them!) This top-floor, immaculate, condo has water views everywhere. Why rent for the just the summer when you can enjoy the island all year round living on the water for virtually the same price! The width of this unit allows for a very spacious living & dining area adjacent to the eat-in kitchen opening to the large deck allowing for endless water views during the day & star gazing at night. The dock extends into deep water and includes TWO boat lifts for your personal use. There is ample storage both underneath the home and in the full attic as well as plenty of parking for vehicles and boat storage in the off-season. But, with two boat lifts at your disposal there may never be a need to have an “off-season” again. If you have been fishing for a place on the water with a Dock and Boat lift, don’t let this one swim away. Available unfurnished on November 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 East Shore Dr have any available units?
1303 East Shore Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1303 East Shore Dr have?
Some of 1303 East Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 East Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1303 East Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 East Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1303 East Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 1303 East Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1303 East Shore Dr does offer parking.
Does 1303 East Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 East Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 East Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1303 East Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 1303 East Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1303 East Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 East Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 East Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 East Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 East Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
