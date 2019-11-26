1303 East Shore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Recently Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a new kitchen including new cabinets, granite counter-tops, new appliances, new flooring throughout, and all new bathrooms (3 of them!) This top-floor, immaculate, condo has water views everywhere. Why rent for the just the summer when you can enjoy the island all year round living on the water for virtually the same price! The width of this unit allows for a very spacious living & dining area adjacent to the eat-in kitchen opening to the large deck allowing for endless water views during the day & star gazing at night. The dock extends into deep water and includes TWO boat lifts for your personal use. There is ample storage both underneath the home and in the full attic as well as plenty of parking for vehicles and boat storage in the off-season. But, with two boat lifts at your disposal there may never be a need to have an “off-season” again. If you have been fishing for a place on the water with a Dock and Boat lift, don’t let this one swim away. Available unfurnished on November 1st, 2019.