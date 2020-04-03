136 Queen Anne Road

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom, two full bath newly renovated home with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Central air and baseboard heat. Owner will occupy the ground floor and provide access to laundry in basement as well as take care of the lawn and snow removal. One car garage and one car driveway parking included. Transportation to NYC on the corner. Close to parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants. Credit and background check and interview with owner prior to rental agreement.