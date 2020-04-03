All apartments in Bogota
Find more places like 136 Queen Anne Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bogota, NJ
/
136 Queen Anne Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

136 Queen Anne Road

136 Queen Anne Road · (201) 446-7621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

136 Queen Anne Road, Bogota, NJ 07603
Bogota

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom, two full bath newly renovated home with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Central air and baseboard heat. Owner will occupy the ground floor and provide access to laundry in basement as well as take care of the lawn and snow removal. One car garage and one car driveway parking included. Transportation to NYC on the corner. Close to parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants. Credit and background check and interview with owner prior to rental agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Queen Anne Road have any available units?
136 Queen Anne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bogota, NJ.
What amenities does 136 Queen Anne Road have?
Some of 136 Queen Anne Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Queen Anne Road currently offering any rent specials?
136 Queen Anne Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Queen Anne Road pet-friendly?
No, 136 Queen Anne Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bogota.
Does 136 Queen Anne Road offer parking?
Yes, 136 Queen Anne Road does offer parking.
Does 136 Queen Anne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Queen Anne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Queen Anne Road have a pool?
No, 136 Queen Anne Road does not have a pool.
Does 136 Queen Anne Road have accessible units?
No, 136 Queen Anne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Queen Anne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Queen Anne Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Queen Anne Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Queen Anne Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 136 Queen Anne Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJRidgefield Park, NJMaywood, NJPalisades Park, NJLeonia, NJRidgefield, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJ
Bergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRiver Edge, NJLodi, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWood-Ridge, NJCliffside Park, NJRutherford, NJGarfield, NJWallington, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity