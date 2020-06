Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

You will want to see this home for yourself.

No expense was spared to complete this home renovation.

The home has central air and off-street parking.



Please email, call or text.

Steve@HanbeckHomes.com

609-505-7180

See more details at www.hanbeckhomes.com

PLEASE READ BELOW TO SEE IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE

GOOD RENTAL HISTORY

No evictions or landlord-tenant court activity in the last five years.



BANKRUPTCIES

No bankruptcies in the last five years.



VERIFIABLE INCOME? Required minimum monthly income of at least 3.5 times the rent charged on the apartment (example: $1,000 apartment requires $3,500 monthly income).



We will consider section 8.



A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND

Eligibility for the Rental Housing is subject to a criminal background check.



OTHER CONDITIONS

Non-smokers preferred.

No pets.



Must have 1.5 months rent security deposit plus the first month's rent in order to move in.