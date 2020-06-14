399 E End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful home for rent fully renovated & raised in 2017. Features 5 bedrooms (1 could be a family room), 2 & 1/2 Baths w/ wood floors throughout, fabulous kitchen w/granite counters, SS Appliances & recessed lighting, dining room w/sliders to one of 3 decks two of which are wired for cable w/mounts for TV's. Great fenced in yard w/above ground pool & decking. A double wide driveway leads to an over-sized garage w/convenient 1/2 bath on that level convenient to the pool. You will have a whole House generator at your service & house is wired for security system as well as front and back door DVR for added security. Location is convenient only 1/2 mile from Belford Ferry (NY Waterway) & not far from Middletown Train Station. Good credit & job history a must. No Smokers!