Belford, NJ
399 E End Avenue
399 E End Avenue

399 East End Avenue · No Longer Available
399 East End Avenue, Belford, NJ 07718
Belford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home for rent fully renovated & raised in 2017. Features 5 bedrooms (1 could be a family room), 2 & 1/2 Baths w/ wood floors throughout, fabulous kitchen w/granite counters, SS Appliances & recessed lighting, dining room w/sliders to one of 3 decks two of which are wired for cable w/mounts for TV's. Great fenced in yard w/above ground pool & decking. A double wide driveway leads to an over-sized garage w/convenient 1/2 bath on that level convenient to the pool. You will have a whole House generator at your service & house is wired for security system as well as front and back door DVR for added security. Location is convenient only 1/2 mile from Belford Ferry (NY Waterway) & not far from Middletown Train Station. Good credit & job history a must. No Smokers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

