3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bay Head, NJ
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
608 Lake Avenue
608 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
High End Summer Rental located on Scow Ditch with beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. One of a kind architectual design with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, with close proximatry to the Bay Head Yacht Club, local stores and restaurants and beaches.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
344 Main Avenue
344 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
172 Osborne Avenue
172 Osborne Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Currently Booking for Summer of 2020!.......Summer Rental! Totally renovated...4 BR, 2 BA home ideally located , walking distance to beach & just a few blocks to town Center.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
101 Osborne Avenue
101 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer Rental! Avail 8/29 on. RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST. This charming Bay Header is close to beach, town & train.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
678 Lake Avenue
678 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1482 sqft
Wonderful Bay Head cape. Three full bedrooms and two full baths. Modern kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining. Rent amount is for week. This house is in mint condition and has a rear deck with awning and outside shower.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
164 Osborne Avenue
164 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
This classic Bay Head home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.. Amenities include large custom open kitchen with commercial stove, dishwasher, sub zero wine and beverage refrigerator, and 2 zone Central AC. All bathrooms are marble with towel warmers.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
409 Main Avenue
409 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL: *AVAILABILITY IS UPDATED IN THE CALENDAR* NO PETS; June: $6500/week; July: $8500/week; August $8500/week Including utilities, Additional Cleaning fee $300.0, Security Fee $850 weekly
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 8/29 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS ARE RENTED.Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Head
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1310 George Street
1310 George Street, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Annual Rental...Point Pleasant Boro, East of the Canal, this side by side duplex home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders leading to the back deck with a fenced in yard.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1229 Woodsend Road
1229 Woods End Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt.
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
961 East Avenue
961 East Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
A classic Mantoloking oceanfront home, ready for you to enjoy! Fabulous ocean views from many rooms, a dune top deck, and plenty of parking. Come enjoy the wide and peaceful beaches of Mantoloking, and the sparkling ocean...
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
919 Ocean Avenue
919 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
This fabulous Mantoloking beach house, is just steps from the beach! Available weekly at $6500 per week.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
100 New Jersey Avenue
100 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches.
