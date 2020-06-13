346 Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Washington Avenue
203 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Only 2 short blocks to the beach. Large front porch and BBQ in the backyard. Enjoy your summer vacation on the Jersey Shore. Parking for 2 cars in driveway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
15 Lincoln Avenue
15 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Four bedroom, 2 bath home just steps from the beach available July 18- 25 only $5,000 a week. Two bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Six badges included with rental along with beach chairs, umbrella and beach towels. Front an rear open porches.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
513 4th Avenue
513 4th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER July and August OR monthly at $6500. NO ANIMALS. CLEANING FEE $250. Adorable cottage with a rocking chair front porch.Only a few short blocks to beach. Close to local restaurants 1 queen bed and 2 twins.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
311 Ocean Avenue
311 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
Oceanfront home located in the sought after Avon By the Sea available for the month of August. This 5 bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3631 sqft
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
216 Main Street
216 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Enjoy the Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
411 Lincoln Avenue
411 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,700
1500 sqft
Cozy Summer rental with 2 bedroom and 2 baths. There is a den on the first floor that leads to the backyard. Front porch for those nice summer days. Private parking in the rear and street parking. No pets. JUNE availability. Not July or August

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
24 Poole Avenue
24 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2862 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON. Place this home at the top of your list for July or August 2020! Next Summer is in high demand for this beautifully designed and appointed 3/4 bedroom Custom Waterfront home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
337 Norwood Avenue
337 Norwood Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1200 sqft
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
7 Lincoln Avenue
7 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer rental available, only 1 house in from the beach with incredible ocean views! Neat and clean, beachy feel, fully furnished. Great home for entertaining with 1st floor living/dining area, 2nd fl great room w/ocean views, wet bar & WF balcony.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
342 Lincoln Avenue
342 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM AUGUST 15 TH THROUGH END OF SEPTEMBER.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
334 Washington Avenue
334 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for your summer vacation. Only 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Many restaurants and Asbury Park nightlife are a short distance away. Lovely open front porch with a beautiful backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$9,000
4300 sqft
Large Family, Family Reunion, Business Conference, Mother/Daughter vacation? July 4th week still available! Weeks available: 6/1-7/21, 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
Results within 1 mile of Avon-by-the-Sea
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
112 Clark Avenue
112 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available All August for $6700 or $1900 weekly btwn 7/25 - 9/18. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Adult).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avon-by-the-Sea renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

