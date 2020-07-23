Apartment List
118 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Highlands, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic Highlands renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonardo
47 Burlington Avenue
47 Burlington Avenue, Leonardo, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Charming 1 BR, in turn of Century Victorian, with views of Sandy Hook Bay. Windowed turret , overlooking water, serves as dining area. Kitchen w/ quartz counters, glass cabinetry & dishwasher. Limestone bath w/dome ceiling. Hardwood floors.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
808 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Rosalie Avenue
7 Rosalie Avenue, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
Charming 4 bedroom Cape Cod on a quiet street close to schools, beach, town and ferry! Kitchen updated in 2020 with new white cabinets, counter-tops, micro. Also, interior painted in 2020.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
11 Wharf Avenue
11 Wharf Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
In the heart of Red Bank, steps away from marina, parks all the shopping and restaurants and vibrant cultural life...

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
34 Linden Place
34 Linden Pl, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Situated in the heart of Red Bank's resurgence is this charming colonial style home. Inside, enjoy hardwood floors, sun-filled rooms and character. Outside, the patio has an inviting cafe-like feel. Convenient.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
3 Willow Way
3 Willow Way, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
THE LIVING IS EASY in this meticulously maintained and updated Custom home in Northern Sea Bright. Enjoy the Ocean AND River views from the multiple decks. Hardwood flooring is spread throughout the living space and three bedrooms.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
611 April Way
611 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome home to this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Holly Street
21 Holly Street, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED BY ATLANTIC BUILDERS!! 2500 sq. ft. of luxury plus additional living space in finished lower level w/ full bath.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
552 Ocean Avenue
552 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
27 Waterman Avenue
27 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WINTER RENTAL - FABULOUS opportunity in coveted Rumson location! Beautiful winter rental in desired location has an open, stylish floor plan--light, airy and filled with coastal charm! Fantastic Rumson neighborhood is close to Sea Bright bridge,

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available September 1 $4000. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
247 Oak Hill Road
247 Oak Hill Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1768 sqft
This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement.
Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
10 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,324
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,770
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,934
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
14 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
6 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1478 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic Highlands renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

