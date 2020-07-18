All apartments in Atlantic County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

45 LaCosta Drive

45 La Costa Dr · (631) 805-2277
Location

45 La Costa Dr, Atlantic County, NJ 08234

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2025 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Open Concept Home - Property Id: 79279

Welcome to your new home! Open the front door to hardwood floors and continue on to an open concept area, including living room and kitchen. Filled with SS appliances, granite counter tops and Cherry wood cabinetry. Upstairs you will feel like a King and Queen in your over sized Master bedroom, with a huge walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks. 3 other bedrooms to accommodate, along with 2 more bathrooms, there's so much EXTRA space. Enjoy a quiet backyard oasis with an extra large deck and an over sized patio, surrounded by multiple Weeping Willows that seclude you from the outside world. Downstairs is a half finished basement. Two car garage for his and her vehicles. This will rent quick, Don't miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/45-lacosta-drive-egg-harbor-township-nj/79279
Property Id 79279

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

