45 LaCosta Drive

Available 08/01/20 Spacious Open Concept Home



Welcome to your new home! Open the front door to hardwood floors and continue on to an open concept area, including living room and kitchen. Filled with SS appliances, granite counter tops and Cherry wood cabinetry. Upstairs you will feel like a King and Queen in your over sized Master bedroom, with a huge walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks. 3 other bedrooms to accommodate, along with 2 more bathrooms, there's so much EXTRA space. Enjoy a quiet backyard oasis with an extra large deck and an over sized patio, surrounded by multiple Weeping Willows that seclude you from the outside world. Downstairs is a half finished basement. Two car garage for his and her vehicles. This will rent quick, Don't miss out!

No Pets Allowed



