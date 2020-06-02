All apartments in Ashland
226 CENTURA

226 Centura · (215) 961-3612
Location

226 Centura, Ashland, NJ 08003

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Recently updated two bedroom town home in the gated community of Centura, featuring a spacious living room/dining room area with fireplace, sliding glass door to the patio, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter top. First floor laundry. The upper level includes the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and two closets, master bedroom, second bedroom, hall bathroom and mechanical closet. New central air conditioning unit. Amenities include tennis courts, community room, children's play area and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 CENTURA have any available units?
226 CENTURA has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 CENTURA have?
Some of 226 CENTURA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 CENTURA currently offering any rent specials?
226 CENTURA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 CENTURA pet-friendly?
No, 226 CENTURA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 226 CENTURA offer parking?
No, 226 CENTURA does not offer parking.
Does 226 CENTURA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 CENTURA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 CENTURA have a pool?
Yes, 226 CENTURA has a pool.
Does 226 CENTURA have accessible units?
No, 226 CENTURA does not have accessible units.
Does 226 CENTURA have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 CENTURA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 CENTURA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 CENTURA has units with air conditioning.
