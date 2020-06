Amenities

Enjoy your Summer Vacation in Beautiful Allenhurst. Available Memorial Day-Labor Day. This completely redone Seashore Colonial has 4 Bedrooms and a Garage Apartment with one bedroom and a full bath. The house has a wrap around front porch, hardwood floors through out, open floor plan, Kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. It comes unfurnished and has window AC units.