Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

UNFURNISHED, LONG-TERM rental available for a long-term lease starting 9/1! Nicely updated appliances, tile floor, inviting colors. This 3-level home has 3 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, affordable propane and electric heat, and a large lower level space. Quick walks to two beaches and long term tenants may use South Cove Activity Center and the owner's Eastman privileges. Come and check it out!