Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

831 Covered Bridge Lane

831 Covered Bridge Ln · (603) 863-3278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

831 Covered Bridge Ln, Sullivan County, NH 03753

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2494 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL IN EASTMAN- This spacious 4 Bedroom condo has a desirable open great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights for added sunlight. First floor Master bedroom, bathroom and laundry for ease of living. Large wrap around deck with views of the water. A level walking trail in West Cove makes it a quick and easy walk to the beaches. Enjoy a vacation in the 4-season residential community of Eastman, NH with many opportunities for both recreation and relaxation. Eastman offers a lake, 18-hole championship golf course, trails, tennis courts, a fitness center with indoor pool and other amenities to explore. Conveniently located with easy access to I-89 and the Upper Valley as well as colleges, restaurants, shopping, skiing and more! Bedding Configurations: Main Level- Master bedroom with queen bed. Upper Level- 2nd bedroom with 2 twins and 3rd bedroom with queen. Lower Level-4th bedroom with two twins. Summer Weekly Rate: $1600 per week. Off Season Monthly Rate: $1600.00 + utilities One time cleaning fee $125 and optional linen service $100. M&R Lic #: 052133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Covered Bridge Lane have any available units?
831 Covered Bridge Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 831 Covered Bridge Lane have?
Some of 831 Covered Bridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Covered Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
831 Covered Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Covered Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 831 Covered Bridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 831 Covered Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 831 Covered Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 831 Covered Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Covered Bridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Covered Bridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 831 Covered Bridge Lane has a pool.
Does 831 Covered Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 831 Covered Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Covered Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Covered Bridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Covered Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Covered Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
