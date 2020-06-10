831 Covered Bridge Lane

Amenities

WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL IN EASTMAN- This spacious 4 Bedroom condo has a desirable open great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights for added sunlight. First floor Master bedroom, bathroom and laundry for ease of living. Large wrap around deck with views of the water. A level walking trail in West Cove makes it a quick and easy walk to the beaches. Enjoy a vacation in the 4-season residential community of Eastman, NH with many opportunities for both recreation and relaxation. Eastman offers a lake, 18-hole championship golf course, trails, tennis courts, a fitness center with indoor pool and other amenities to explore. Conveniently located with easy access to I-89 and the Upper Valley as well as colleges, restaurants, shopping, skiing and more! Bedding Configurations: Main Level- Master bedroom with queen bed. Upper Level- 2nd bedroom with 2 twins and 3rd bedroom with queen. Lower Level-4th bedroom with two twins. Summer Weekly Rate: $1600 per week. Off Season Monthly Rate: $1600.00 + utilities One time cleaning fee $125 and optional linen service $100. M&R Lic #: 052133