24 Troon Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

24 Troon Drive

24 Troon Drive · (603) 863-3278
Location

24 Troon Drive, Sullivan County, NH 03753

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT -- House in Eastman Available Monthly (Oct-May) Weekly (June-September) -- Great location close to the golf course and main entrance of Eastman! Light and bright post and beam vacation rental home in Grantham, NH / Eastman. Decorated with a fun 70s flair, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a spacious open concept living area on the main level. Two sliders to the back deck for enjoying the natural beauty of this community. Lower level walk out has two bedrooms with king beds and a third bedroom with two twin trundle beds. Sleeps 8. Dogs considered but no cats. Seasonal Weekly Rate: $1,400.00 Off-Season Monthly Rate: $1,400.00 + utilities $125 cleaning fee and optional $100 linen service M&R Lic#052133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Troon Drive have any available units?
24 Troon Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Troon Drive have?
Some of 24 Troon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Troon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Troon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Troon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24 Troon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 24 Troon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24 Troon Drive offers parking.
Does 24 Troon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Troon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Troon Drive have a pool?
No, 24 Troon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24 Troon Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Troon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Troon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Troon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Troon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Troon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
