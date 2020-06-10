24 Troon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT -- House in Eastman Available Monthly (Oct-May) Weekly (June-September) -- Great location close to the golf course and main entrance of Eastman! Light and bright post and beam vacation rental home in Grantham, NH / Eastman. Decorated with a fun 70s flair, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a spacious open concept living area on the main level. Two sliders to the back deck for enjoying the natural beauty of this community. Lower level walk out has two bedrooms with king beds and a third bedroom with two twin trundle beds. Sleeps 8. Dogs considered but no cats. Seasonal Weekly Rate: $1,400.00 Off-Season Monthly Rate: $1,400.00 + utilities $125 cleaning fee and optional $100 linen service M&R Lic#052133