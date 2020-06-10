18 Pleasant Drive

Amenities

WEEKLY RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 IN EASTMAN. Cozy well appointed 2-bedroom condo located right on Eastman Lake. Easy access to South Cove Activity Center. Condo offered as a monthly or weekly rental. Seasonal summer rates apply. Non-smoking unit. Eastman provides unlimited amusement all summer long. By renting in Eastman you will be able to sharpen your golf and tennis skills while kids learn and play at summer camp. Later everyone can enjoy a nice dinner at the Bistro Nouveau inside or on the deck overlooking the golf course. At the end of the day, head down to the lake while the sun sets to take in the true beauty of New Hampshire while listening to the sounds of nature instead of traffic. Whether you want to spend a tranquil, long weekend or stay for the whole summer, Eastman can help you enjoy your summer. Master Bedroom: Queen Sencond bedroom upper level: Full Extra Sleeping: Twin bunk with trundle Weekly Summer Rate: $1,400 Off-Season Monthly Rate: $1,500 + utilities One time cleaning fee $100. Optional linen service $100. M&R Lic #: 052133