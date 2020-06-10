All apartments in Sullivan County
Find more places like 18 Pleasant Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sullivan County, NH
/
18 Pleasant Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

18 Pleasant Drive

18 Pleasant Dr · (603) 863-3278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18 Pleasant Dr, Sullivan County, NH 03753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit EL18 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
WEEKLY RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 IN EASTMAN. Cozy well appointed 2-bedroom condo located right on Eastman Lake. Easy access to South Cove Activity Center. Condo offered as a monthly or weekly rental. Seasonal summer rates apply. Non-smoking unit. Eastman provides unlimited amusement all summer long. By renting in Eastman you will be able to sharpen your golf and tennis skills while kids learn and play at summer camp. Later everyone can enjoy a nice dinner at the Bistro Nouveau inside or on the deck overlooking the golf course. At the end of the day, head down to the lake while the sun sets to take in the true beauty of New Hampshire while listening to the sounds of nature instead of traffic. Whether you want to spend a tranquil, long weekend or stay for the whole summer, Eastman can help you enjoy your summer. Master Bedroom: Queen Sencond bedroom upper level: Full Extra Sleeping: Twin bunk with trundle Weekly Summer Rate: $1,400 Off-Season Monthly Rate: $1,500 + utilities One time cleaning fee $100. Optional linen service $100. M&R Lic #: 052133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Pleasant Drive have any available units?
18 Pleasant Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Pleasant Drive have?
Some of 18 Pleasant Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Pleasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18 Pleasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Pleasant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18 Pleasant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 18 Pleasant Drive offer parking?
No, 18 Pleasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18 Pleasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Pleasant Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Pleasant Drive have a pool?
No, 18 Pleasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18 Pleasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 18 Pleasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Pleasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Pleasant Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Pleasant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Pleasant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18 Pleasant Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lowell, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHKeene, NHGreenfield Town, MA
Londonderry, NHNorth Amherst, MALittleton Common, MAEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NH
Concord, NHDerry, NHLebanon, NHWolfeboro, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Greenfield Community CollegeKeene State College
Rivier University
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity