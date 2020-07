Amenities

SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! The property offers a great deck for lake watching, grilling, close to South Cove, and very convenient. This upgraded condo has a bedroom and bathroom on each floor, games for the kids, quality washer/dryer, and more! Rates: Winter: $1800/week, $2500/month+utilities Summer: $2000/week, $6300/month+utilities $100.00 optional linen service. Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax. NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.