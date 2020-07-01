All apartments in Sullivan County
Sullivan County, NH
13 Trow Hill Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

13 Trow Hill Road

13 Trow Hill Road · (603) 863-3278
Location

13 Trow Hill Road, Sullivan County, NH 03782

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9 MONTH RENTAL AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - MAY 14, 2021! Charming one bedroom, one bathroom house in Sunapee minutes from both Sunapee Lake and Mountain. Enjoy plenty of outdoor space with a wrap around deck and large yard space with garden. Full basement with washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. One bay of the two car garage will be available for tenant use. Three short miles to interstate I89 and and conveniently located to both the Upper Valley Region and Concord areas. Easy 30 minute commute to DHMC/Dartmouth College. Enjoy all that Sunapee has to offer off season including hiking, biking, snowshoeing, X-country and downhill skiing. Rent is $1,600 per month + utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Trow Hill Road have any available units?
13 Trow Hill Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Trow Hill Road have?
Some of 13 Trow Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Trow Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
13 Trow Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Trow Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 13 Trow Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 13 Trow Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 13 Trow Hill Road offers parking.
Does 13 Trow Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Trow Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Trow Hill Road have a pool?
No, 13 Trow Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 13 Trow Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 13 Trow Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Trow Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Trow Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Trow Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Trow Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
