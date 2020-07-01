13 Trow Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

9 MONTH RENTAL AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - MAY 14, 2021! Charming one bedroom, one bathroom house in Sunapee minutes from both Sunapee Lake and Mountain. Enjoy plenty of outdoor space with a wrap around deck and large yard space with garden. Full basement with washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. One bay of the two car garage will be available for tenant use. Three short miles to interstate I89 and and conveniently located to both the Upper Valley Region and Concord areas. Easy 30 minute commute to DHMC/Dartmouth College. Enjoy all that Sunapee has to offer off season including hiking, biking, snowshoeing, X-country and downhill skiing. Rent is $1,600 per month + utilities