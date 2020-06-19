All apartments in Strafford County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

251 Greenhill Road

251 Greenhill Road · (603) 952-4655
Location

251 Greenhill Road, Strafford County, NH 03825

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2791 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Historic 10 room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathroom Brick Ends colonial on 2.30 acres. Grand expansive home destined for entertaining, gentlemen’s farm or in home business. Home has original features including oversized mouldings, many built ins, kitchen with soap stone counter tops and farmers sink. Versatile floor plan with 4 generous sized bedrooms (with closets), library, study, great room, high ceilings (including basement), pine floors, updated baths, and 1st floor laundry. Home is freshly painted inside top to bottom preserving the historic colors. Located on open lot with plenty of space for gardens. Swim in the Islinglass behind the house and let the constant sounds of the swiftly moving water relax and put you to sleep. Close to commuter routes and shopping. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance, snow removal and utilities. Credit check, background check and rental references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

