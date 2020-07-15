14 Apartments for rent in Somersworth, NH with balconies
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 38
1 of 8
1 of 30
Some pretty famous people have called Somersworth home, particularly in the realms of business and politics. If you end up finding a rental apartment in Somersworth, you'll be in the company of people like famous lawyer John Wentworth Jr., Union Army General for the Revolutionary war John Sullivan, famous businessman Edward H. Rollins, economist Stuart Chase and famous U.S. Senator Fred H. Brown. What a neighborhood to call home!
Somersworth wasn't always called Somersworth. In fact, it was originally called Sligo, after a town of the same name in Ireland. The town was renamed after the season (summer, but a different spelling), because ministers would come preach here in the summer. After its religious phase, Somersworth became an industrial town, where people wove fabrics and spun wool. The city was full of mills. Today, Somersworth isn't a mill town; it's a relaxing bedroom community for nearby big cities of Portsmouth, Dover, Rochester, and more. But the residents don't mind! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Somersworth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.