Somersworth, NH
12 Pleasant St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

12 Pleasant St

12 Pleasant Street · (603) 617-2400
Location

12 Pleasant Street, Somersworth, NH 03878

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Pleasant St - 12 Pleasant · Avail. Jun 30

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
12 Pleasant St - 12 Pleasant Available 06/30/20 Spacious, Well Kept, Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Apt - This three bedroom apartment was recently renovated within the year and has an open concept, spacious floor plan. The unit occupies the whole first floor of the building and has access to the basement where a washer/dryer is included with the rental, a three seasons porch off the kitchen and a private deck to utilize. Property is very well maintained and the renovations make this a desirable apartment to rent.

Please visit ATPrentals.com for complete listing.
Anyone interested must apply to the apartment first before going on a tour. It is $20 to apply and you only need to apply ONCE for all Arthur Thomas Properties listings. If there are multiple applications on a property and you miss out, we can hold your application on file for 90 days and apply it to any of our available properties in our database — you won’t need to apply again. The application fee is NON refundable.

No Smoking. No Pets

Tenant responsible for natural gas heat and hot water and electricity.
Property wonder responsible for water/sewer

(RLNE5857820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Pleasant St have any available units?
12 Pleasant St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Pleasant St have?
Some of 12 Pleasant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Pleasant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Pleasant St pet-friendly?
No, 12 Pleasant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somersworth.
Does 12 Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 12 Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 12 Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Pleasant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 12 Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 12 Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 12 Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.
