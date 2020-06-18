Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

12 Pleasant St - 12 Pleasant Available 06/30/20 Spacious, Well Kept, Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Apt - This three bedroom apartment was recently renovated within the year and has an open concept, spacious floor plan. The unit occupies the whole first floor of the building and has access to the basement where a washer/dryer is included with the rental, a three seasons porch off the kitchen and a private deck to utilize. Property is very well maintained and the renovations make this a desirable apartment to rent.



Please visit ATPrentals.com for complete listing.

Anyone interested must apply to the apartment first before going on a tour. It is $20 to apply and you only need to apply ONCE for all Arthur Thomas Properties listings. If there are multiple applications on a property and you miss out, we can hold your application on file for 90 days and apply it to any of our available properties in our database — you won’t need to apply again. The application fee is NON refundable.



No Smoking. No Pets



Tenant responsible for natural gas heat and hot water and electricity.

Property wonder responsible for water/sewer



(RLNE5857820)