101 Indigo Hill Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx. 700 +/- Sq Ft of living space, this is an affordable apartment, with use of the yard for games and cookouts, in a family friendly building. 101 Indigo Hill Rd is a Four Unit apartment building which has been fully renovated, and soon to be certified as Lead Safe. Each apartment is unique and full of charm. No Pets, Non-Smoking. 12 month lease term. Background, credit check and professional references required.