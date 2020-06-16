All apartments in Somersworth
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

101 Indigo Hill Road

101 Indigo Hill Road · (603) 610-8950
Location

101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH 03878

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment A · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3275 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx. 700 +/- Sq Ft of living space, this is an affordable apartment, with use of the yard for games and cookouts, in a family friendly building. 101 Indigo Hill Rd is a Four Unit apartment building which has been fully renovated, and soon to be certified as Lead Safe. Each apartment is unique and full of charm. No Pets, Non-Smoking. 12 month lease term. Background, credit check and professional references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Indigo Hill Road have any available units?
101 Indigo Hill Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Indigo Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 Indigo Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Indigo Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 101 Indigo Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somersworth.
Does 101 Indigo Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 101 Indigo Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 101 Indigo Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Indigo Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Indigo Hill Road have a pool?
No, 101 Indigo Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 101 Indigo Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 101 Indigo Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Indigo Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Indigo Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Indigo Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Indigo Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
