Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH

Finding an apartment in Portsmouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
219 Concord Way
219 Concord Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Atlantic Heights Development off Market Street - Walk to waterfront and Downtown Portsmouth. Lovely Townhouse Condo with 2 bedrooms New Carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets considered. Close to Marina and Coast Bus stop.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
$1,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to Downtown from this one bedroom apartment! Lot's of original charm with 2 ornamental fireplaces, original moldings, all with tons of natural light. The bedroom and kitchen can be closed off with pocket doors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
428 Pleasant Street
428 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
990 sqft
This beautiful first floor condo is available in Portsmouth's historic South End for a June 1 start date.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
87 Union St
87 Union Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
18 Jewett Ave
18 Jewett Avenue, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- Great Location! - Property Id: 131636 Don't miss out on this great opportunity to rent this spacious 3 Bedroom duplex Rental in South Berwick, ME! Washer and Dryer in Unit, shared back yard, off street

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.

1 of 15

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
City Guide for Portsmouth, NH

Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)

Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Portsmouth, NH

Finding an apartment in Portsmouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

