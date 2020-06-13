12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH
Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)
Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more
Finding an apartment in Portsmouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.