20 Amherst Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

20 Amherst Street

20 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Amherst Street, Milford, NH 03055

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Huge apartment that is the entire second floor in a quiet building in a residential neighborhood, beautifully and recently rehabbed throughout. The den/office could be a third bedroom. Never change a light bulb with LED. Enjoy the conveniences of modern amenities with the charm of the Victorian era. The kitchen offers lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and a dining area. Most rooms have light darkening shades. Enjoy the huge gracious Victorian porch with views of the Souhegan River. No worries to park for the Labor Day parade and the Pumpkin Festival. A VERY short walk to the Oval with shopping and restaurants and one block away from Rite Aide and churches. Lots of storage. Assigned parking space. Pets will be considered. Availability immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Amherst Street have any available units?
20 Amherst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford, NH.
What amenities does 20 Amherst Street have?
Some of 20 Amherst Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Amherst Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Amherst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Amherst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Amherst Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 Amherst Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 Amherst Street offers parking.
Does 20 Amherst Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Amherst Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Amherst Street have a pool?
No, 20 Amherst Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Amherst Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Amherst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Amherst Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Amherst Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Amherst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Amherst Street does not have units with air conditioning.
