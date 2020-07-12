20 Amherst Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Huge apartment that is the entire second floor in a quiet building in a residential neighborhood, beautifully and recently rehabbed throughout. The den/office could be a third bedroom. Never change a light bulb with LED. Enjoy the conveniences of modern amenities with the charm of the Victorian era. The kitchen offers lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and a dining area. Most rooms have light darkening shades. Enjoy the huge gracious Victorian porch with views of the Souhegan River. No worries to park for the Labor Day parade and the Pumpkin Festival. A VERY short walk to the Oval with shopping and restaurants and one block away from Rite Aide and churches. Lots of storage. Assigned parking space. Pets will be considered. Availability immediately.