15 East Ridge Drive

Amenities

Enjoy our quiet location, manicured grounds and the very best in apartment design. The Ridge at Eastern Trails offers residents a carefree lifestyle with a convenient location. There are private storage areas, elevators and 24 hour emergency maintenance is included. This one bedroom style comes with all stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, large baths, a washer/dryer in every apartment, central air conditioning and heat and boast upgraded flooring and cabinets. We love your pets here. We welcome your dogs that are 25 pounds or less. We also accept cats at this location.This property is 100% Non-Smoking. Come see for yourself! Be part of the Red Oak Life at The Ridge at Eastern Trails! Amenities: Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances 1 Bedroom Style Solid Surface Countertops Elevator in Each Building Washer/Dryer in Every Apt On-site Management Dishwasher and Microwave Open Floor Plans Central Air-Conditioning USB Charging Outlet Storage Available Large Designer Closets Non-Smoking Property Close to Routes 101 and 101A Cats and Dogs Up to 25 Pounds No security deposit required. Broker/Owner