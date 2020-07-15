172 North Main Street

Amenities

Single Family House for Rent! Located in Boscawen, NH just minutes from North Concord, NH. This quiet, wooded property is near Exit 17 from Rte 93. This home has a cozy layout on two floors. The kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space, and is applianced with stove and refrigerator. Wood plank flooring is throughout the home. The living room has large windows that bring in lots of light. Two bedrooms with large closets on the second floor and a full bath complete the home. Bring your furry friends. We welcome a large dog and a cat at this location. Enjoy a large yard, attic storage, plenty of parking space and a country setting. No Security Deposit Required. Broker/Owner.