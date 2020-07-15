All apartments in Merrimack County
172 North Main Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM

172 North Main Street

172 North Main Street · (603) 668-8282
Location

172 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH 03303

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,859

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Single Family House for Rent! Located in Boscawen, NH just minutes from North Concord, NH. This quiet, wooded property is near Exit 17 from Rte 93. This home has a cozy layout on two floors. The kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space, and is applianced with stove and refrigerator. Wood plank flooring is throughout the home. The living room has large windows that bring in lots of light. Two bedrooms with large closets on the second floor and a full bath complete the home. Bring your furry friends. We welcome a large dog and a cat at this location. Enjoy a large yard, attic storage, plenty of parking space and a country setting. No Security Deposit Required. Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 North Main Street have any available units?
172 North Main Street has a unit available for $1,859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 North Main Street have?
Some of 172 North Main Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 North Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 North Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 North Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 North Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 172 North Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 172 North Main Street offers parking.
Does 172 North Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 North Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 North Main Street have a pool?
No, 172 North Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 North Main Street have accessible units?
No, 172 North Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 North Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 North Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 North Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 North Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
