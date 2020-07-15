/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Londonderry, NH
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
$
14 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1431 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
Results within 5 miles of Londonderry
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
Results within 10 miles of Londonderry
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
2 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1032 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,706
1523 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
579 Amory Street
579 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
Extensively renovated, lovely spacious 1140 sq ft , first floor apartment, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with access to partially finished basement. yard and patio. On site parking, additional on street. Available now. Easy commuting. No smoking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
45 Canton St
45 Canton Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt on 1st floor in family neighborhood. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Huge wrap around farmers porch. Off street parking, washer dryer hookups, gas heat, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. Close to shopping. $1500 / mo. No pets
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
340 Spruce St
340 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2nd floor 3 bedroom apt, yard, washer/dryer hookups in apt, hardwood floors, off street parking
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
285 Cenrtal Street
285 Central Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3226 sqft
3/4 large Bedroom located on 3ed floor with off street parking. NO PETS. Section 8 accepted. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Available August 1st
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
152 Notre Dame Avenue
152 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
This top floor (3rd floor) walk-up apartment has an awesome view of the city and was completely renovated from the studs out in 2017.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
15 Railroad Square - 10
15 Railroad Square, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
Virtual Tour (click below) Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, apartment. Eat-in kitchen, large living room, new floors, paint, lighting, appliances. Parking off-street for 1 car. Laundry hookups in the unit.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
77 Liberty Street
77 Liberty Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Recently updated spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the North End, one block from Bunny's market. Quiet side street with off street parking for 2 cars, nice neighborhood convenient to in town and highways.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
30 Paul Avenue
30 Paul Avenue, Nashua, NH
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom cape with partially fenced in back yard in a beautiful neighborhood! Exterior updates include new roof and vinyl siding.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Straw-Smyth
763 Union Street
763 Union Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1262 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
177 Blucher Street
177 Blucher Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
Tired of looking at junk, check this place out!!! Large, apartment in GREAT AREA, 3BR's, hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, yard, walk to schools and park. Really a NICE place, definitely worth a LOOK.
1 of 11
Last updated March 12 at 04:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Youngsville
144 Elton Avenue
144 Elton Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1520 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home with 1 car attached garage! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, deck, finished basement space, and new washer and dryer.
