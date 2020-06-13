/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laconia, NH
516 Union Avenue
516 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
LIVE WHERE YOU WORK, 9 rooms perfect for home business 2 or 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath unit large offers a wood fireplace, 2 full kitchens, 4 other rooms, The potential is endless, could be an in-home business,.....
83 Pine Street
83 Pine Street, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1326 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. The kitchen provides a good amount of cabinetry and features french doors that open up to the fenced-in backyard, all new appliances including washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Laconia
16 Water Street
16 Water Street, Meredith, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations.
9 Tall Pines Way
9 Tall Pines Way, Belknap County, NH
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large
29 Leopards Leap Road
29 Leopards Leap, Belknap County, NH
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing
6 Wagon Wheel Trail
6 Wagon Wheel Trail, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
808 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $2,150 PER WEEK - Vacation on Meredith Bay Lake Winnipesaukee, 90FT of water frontage, sandy beach, dock, swim raft.
28 Broadview Terrace
28 Broadview Terrace, Belknap County, NH
Come for the Holidays or Ski Vacation lots going on in the winter months...
Results within 10 miles of Laconia
7 Nettie Way
7 Nettie Way, Carroll County, NH
This four bedroom two bath cottage on Lake Kanasatka is the perfect spot for a vacation or weekend getaway. The main level features two bedrooms and an open kitchen/living area that leads to an outside wrap-around deck.
28 Owl's Head Road
28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront.
495 Center Harbor Neck Road
495 Center Harbor Neck Road, Belknap County, NH
Squam Lake home situated off Center Harbor Neck Rd with nice lake views and beautiful sunsets. Wrap around deck, fireplace, knotty pine throughout and lots of room for everyone. Quiet area with privacy.
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.
350 College Road
350 College Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1500 sqft
This rustic cottage nestled in the pines offers nice privacy and views of the lake. Great spot for a casual, relaxing and fun-filled vacation on Squam.
53 Squam Lake Road
53 Squam Lake Road, Grafton County, NH
Weekly vacation rental. Classic summer cottage with screened porch, sandy beach, swim float and more. Southern exposure and over 200' of your own private frontage. Fees and tax are included in price.
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM