Apartment List
/
NH
/
laconia
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Laconia, NH with washer-dryer

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
117 Gilford Avenue
117 Gilford Avenue, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Heat included in rent. 2nd floor, all new appliances, washer/dryer. newly painted, new floors. pets negotiable.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Apple Ridge
65 Provencal Rd, Laconia, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to move into these brand spanking new apartment homes!! MOVE IN SPECIAL: Two Months Free Rent on new 16 Month Lease. High quality finishes at Apple Ridge include bamboo floors, granite countertops and designer carpets and paint colors.
Results within 5 miles of Laconia

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
16 Water Street
16 Water Street, Meredith, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9 Tall Pines Way
9 Tall Pines Way, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3336 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
29 Leopards Leap Road
29 Leopards Leap, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2026 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing
Results within 10 miles of Laconia

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 Circle Drive
20 Circle Drive, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Rent your own slice of heaven. This beautiful Bungalow is located in a private community at Cromwell Point on Big Squam. You’ll have access to the beautiful shared beach at Cromwell Point.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
28 Owl's Head Road
28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,668
3468 sqft
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
105 Red Hill Road
105 Red Hill Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
314 College Road
314 College Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$4,350
2600 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL- $4,350 PER WEEK - Welcome to The Alves! Built in 1900s, formerly an Inn, this Lake Lodge has unique history. Situated on 14 private acres with water frontage on Big Squam Lake.

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHNashua, NHHaverhill, MALondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NH
Hooksett, NHWolfeboro, NHDover, NHFranklin, NH
Plymouth, NHDerry, NHExeter, NHConcord, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community College
Rivier University