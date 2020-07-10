/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Laconia, NH with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
117 Gilford Avenue
117 Gilford Avenue, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Heat included in rent. 2nd floor, all new appliances, washer/dryer. newly painted, new floors. pets negotiable.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Apple Ridge
65 Provencal Rd, Laconia, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to move into these brand spanking new apartment homes!! MOVE IN SPECIAL: Two Months Free Rent on new 16 Month Lease. High quality finishes at Apple Ridge include bamboo floors, granite countertops and designer carpets and paint colors.
Results within 5 miles of Laconia
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
16 Water Street
16 Water Street, Meredith, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9 Tall Pines Way
9 Tall Pines Way, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3336 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
29 Leopards Leap Road
29 Leopards Leap, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2026 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing
Results within 10 miles of Laconia
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 Circle Drive
20 Circle Drive, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Rent your own slice of heaven. This beautiful Bungalow is located in a private community at Cromwell Point on Big Squam. You’ll have access to the beautiful shared beach at Cromwell Point.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
28 Owl's Head Road
28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,668
3468 sqft
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
105 Red Hill Road
105 Red Hill Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
314 College Road
314 College Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$4,350
2600 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL- $4,350 PER WEEK - Welcome to The Alves! Built in 1900s, formerly an Inn, this Lake Lodge has unique history. Situated on 14 private acres with water frontage on Big Squam Lake.