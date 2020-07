Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry

The Pines Apartments are located just a short distance from downtown Keene, New Hampshire, Keene Medical Center and major highways. Keene has so much to offer: great dining, shopping and the advantages of access to Keene State College. You can enjoy the view of Mt. Monadnock from our meticulously maintained grounds. Our pool is a great summertime meeting place. We are owner managed with pride for more than 15 years.