2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1465 Hooksett Road
1465 Hooksett Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1308 sqft
Just Like AirBNB! Gorgeous Townhome at Granite hill is fully FURNISHED and available for lease on 05/22/2020! Gorgeous Newer Kitchen with modern appliances and granite counters- FP'd Living room with sliders leading out to private deck- 2 Grand
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
15 Mount ST. Mary's Way
15 Mount Saint Marys Way, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
showings will start on 5/1/2020 unit is very modern bright, spacious, high ceilings,window dressings,
Results within 5 miles of Hooksett
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northwest Manchester
16 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1102 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northwest Manchester
26 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
Results within 10 miles of Hooksett
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
50 Sentinel Court
50 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northeast Bedford
1 Unit Available
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
219 Laurel Street - 3E
219 Laurel St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
850 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd-floor apartment located 5 minutes from downtown. The apartment is large and sunny with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, new paint, new double insulated vinyl windows. Eat-in kitchen with galley area.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
470 Silver Street
470 Silver St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
793 sqft
Desirable unit in the Twin Towers historic building. Unit offers 2 Bedroom with hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. Heat & hot water included. Laundry facilities on the 1st floor. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Credit check required.
