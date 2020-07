Amenities

Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft. Unit has 1 designated parking space. Parking for visitors available. Lot has Ocean Marsh views. Marsh views from bedrooms. Only .4 miles to North Beach with food choices, surf shop and Atlantic ocean. Charming building.