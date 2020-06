Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views. There is one covered, off street parking space. HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED. Yearly lease. Video showing first. Credit Check and income verification preferred prior to showing.